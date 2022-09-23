FIFA World Cup 2022: Guidelines for entry of non-ticketed fans to Qatar announced

Doha: Organisers of FIFA World Cup 2022 announced the entry guidelines for non-ticketed fans to Qatar. As per the new guidelines, Hayya card (a fan ID) holders who wish to invite non-ticketed fans will have to pay a fee for entry to Qatar.

Invited fans with no tickets attached to their Hayya card must pay a fee of 500 Qatari riyals through the Hayya app before entering Qatar. Match ticket holders with active Hayya cards can invite up to 3 non-ticketed fans to enter Qatar during the tournament. Fans under 12 years of age are exempted from paying any fees.

The new facility will be available jointly with the launch of the last-minute sales phase for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tickets.