New Delhi: Data released by the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry revealed that food grain production of 149.92 million tonnes is estimated in Kharif Season 2022-23. The First advance estimates of production of major Kharif crops by the ministry revealed this.

As per the data, total food grain production in the country is estimated at 149.92 million tones. This is higher by 6.98 million tonnes in comparison to average food grain production of previous five years. Total production of rice is estimated at 104.99 million tonnes while production of maize is estimated at record 23.10 million tonnes. Oilseeds production is estimated at 23.57 million tonnes. Total production of sugarcane in the country during 2022-23 is estimated at record 465.05 million tonnes.