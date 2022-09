Guru Jambheshwar Mela 2022: Indian Railways announces special train

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has announced special train on the occasion of Guru Jambheshwar Mela. The special train will be operated on the Sirsa-Nokha route on September 24. This train will run via Deeng, Hisar, Sadulpur, and Ratangarh.

Train Number: 04786 will leave for Nokha Mela on September 24. The train will leave Sirsa at 8:20 AM and reach Nokha at 6 PM. Train Number: 04785 will leave from Nokha at 11:30 AM on September 26. The train will reach Sirsa at 9:15 PM. This special mela train will stop at Deeng, Bhattu, Mandi Adampur, Jakhod Khera, Hisar, Charaur, Siwani, Jhumpa, Sadulpur, Churu, Ratangarh, and Bikaner stations on the way.