Gurugram authorities ask offices to work from home amid rain alert

The Gurugram Disaster Management Authority has advised all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to encourage employees to work from home in order to avoid traffic congestion and to ensure that repair work of roads and drains is carried out successfully by civic agencies in light of the heavy rainfall alert on Friday.

For the sake of the general public, the authorities also recommended that all schools and universities be closed on Friday. ‘All Private education institutions are advised to close the school/colleges on September 23, 2022, in the larger public interest’, the advisory reads.

Heavy rains on Thursday caused waterlogging in various areas of Gurugram, causing traffic delays as police worked to clear the roads. After then, key roadways and heavily congested lanes had to be traversed by pedestrians. There have also been reports of waterlogging in several locations across the capital. On a rainy day, the Delhi-Gurugram motorway was clogged with traffic as usual.

‘Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, there is waterlogging at some places and the traffic is moving at a slow speed. Therefore, we request all of you that you should come out of the house only when necessary’, read the traffic police advisory issued on its Twitter handle.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange advisory warning of impending heavy rain that may impair vision, cause traffic disruptions, and deteriorate roadways.