Indian Railways announces temporary special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The North-Western Railway Zone has decided to operate temporary festival special trains ahead of Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja. The authority will run trains from Jaipur to places like Patna, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bangalore along with Bikaner to Mumbai, Ajmer to Mumbai, and Jodhpur to Kolkata.

Earlier the national transporter announced 2 pairs of trains between Howrah to New Jalpaiguri. Both trains will stop at Bandel, Azimganj, Malda Town, Katwa, Jangipur Road, Barsoi, Kishanganj and Aluari Road stations en route.

Howrah- New Jalpaiguri- Howrah Suvidha Puja Special Train 82301/82302:

The train will run for one trip on 5 October, Wednesday at 11: 40 PM from Howrah and reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 AM. The same train will return from New Jalpaiguri at 12:35 PM on 6 October for Howrah. The train will have 20 coaches, including 1 AC 2-tier, 5 AC 3-tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 3 2nd class, 1 LSLRD, and 1 Power Car.

Howrah- New Jalpaiguri- Howrah Puja Special 03027/03028:

The mail-express train will run for 8 trips every Wednesday from 12 October to 30 November. The train will leave Howrah at 11:40 AM to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 AM. The puja special train will return on every Thursday from Jalpaiguri at 12:35 PM from 13 October to 1 December to reach Howrah at 12:50 AM on Friday.