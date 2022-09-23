Indian Railways extends duration of several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to extend the trips of two pairs of Summer Special Trains. The decision was taken considering the heavy passenger rush during the upcoming festival season.

The authority has decided to extend the trips of bi-Weekly Special train number 09005/09006 between Bandra terminal and Izzatnagar via Kota and Weekly Special train number 09005/09006 between Mumbai and Kathgodam.

Also Read: Guru Jambheshwar Mela 2022: Indian Railways announces special train

Schedule:

1. Train No. 09005 Bandra (T) – Izzatnagar Bi-Weekly Special has been extended to November 27. It will depart from Bandra Terminus for Izzatnagar every Friday/Sunday.

2. Train No. 09006 Izzatnagar- Bandra (T) Bi-Weekly Special, has been extended till November 28. It will depart from Izzatnagar to Bandra Terminus every Saturday/Monday.

Train number 09005/09006 will halt at Kota, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, and Bayana stations of the Kota division in both directions.

3. Train No. 09075 Mumbai Central – Kathgodam Weekly Special, has been extended till November 23. It will leave Mumbai for Kathgodam every Wednesday.

4. Train No. 09076 Kathgodam – Mumbai Central Weekly Special, has been extended till November 24. It will begin its journey from Kathgodam to reach Mumbai every Thursday.

Train number 09075/09076 will stop at Kota, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, and Bharatpur stations of the Kota Division on both journeys.