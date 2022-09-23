India’s first fully digital literate panchayat is Kerala’s Pullampara.

The grama panchayat of Pullampara became the first in the country to have all of its residents totally literate in digital technology. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the official announcement on Wednesday at a gathering in Mamoodu, near to Venjaramoodu. For the people to access government services and connect to the global knowledge network, according to Pinarayi, digital literacy is essential.

‘The government is working to transform Kerala into a knowledge society so that its residents can absorb knowledge from anywhere in the world and put it to useful use’ he said. The population that is digitally literate can take full use of the 800-plus government services that the state government has made available online. According to him, K-Fon is one of the key components in the government’s overall strategy to ensure connectivity through digital and online platforms.

‘When the project is finished, the general public will be able to access the internet for a little fee. The general populace should be ready to fully utilise the internet and other modern technology’, he continued.

The event was also attended by Minister of Local Self-Government M B Rajesh. The ‘Digi Pullampara’ project, which aims to give digital education to the panchayat’s most underprivileged residents, was launched on August 15, 2021. Volunteers from five engineering colleges, Kudumbashree units, and other self-help organisations helped to manage the project.