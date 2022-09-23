Iranian state-organized march demand death penalty for protesters

In response to anti-government unrest brought on by the murder of a woman in police custody, state-organized protests were held in numerous Iranian cities on Friday, with marchers demanding the execution of demonstrators.

The army warned Iranians it would confront ‘the enemies’ behind the unrest, which could indicate the kind of crackdown that has put an end to protests in the past. This was the government’s strongest warning to date.

According to live state television coverage, protesters referred to the anti-government demonstrators as ‘Israel’s soldiers.’ They also shouted ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel,’ common slogans the country’s clerical rulers use to try and stir up support for authorities.

The audience shouted, ‘Offenders of the Koran must be put to death.’

The death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was detained by the morality police last week for wearing ‘unsuitable attire,’ has sparked widespread protests among Iranians. Mahsa was 22 years old.