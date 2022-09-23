Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins 10 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: Bharat BK, A Nepali expat living in Dubai won 10 million UAE dirhams at the Mahzooz draw. Bharat working as a car washer won the first prize by matching 5 out of 5 winning numbers, which were 16, 27, 31, 37, 42.

He worked in Saudi Arabia before coming to Dubai. For the last 2-and-a-half years, he has been a regular player on Mahzooz. Bharat is the first expat from Nepal to ever win Mahzooz’s top prize. Bharat who earns 1300 UAE dirhams a month is one of the lowest earners to win in the draw’s history.

With this draw, Mahzooz has given away more than Dh280,000,000 in prize money, and will be celebrating its 28th millionaire, 6 of whom were crowned this summer, between June and September.