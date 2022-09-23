DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Schedule of Sharjah International Book Fair 2022 announced

Sep 23, 2022, 05:43 pm IST

Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) announced  the schedule of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). The  41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will start on November 2. This year’s theme is ‘Spread the word’.

The 41st edition of SIBF will take place in Expo Centre Sharjah till November 13. The guest of honour this year is Italy.

Sharjah International Book Fair was launched in 1982 by under the guidance and patronage of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, the UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. It is the world’s largest public book fair.

