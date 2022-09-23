Studies suggest limiting protein intake help control obesity and diabetes

A study done by experts in Brazil and Denmark states that limiting protein intake can help control metabolic syndrome, including some of its symptoms including diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure (hypertension). The study evaluated the impact of protein- and calorie-restricted diets on people.

First author Rafael Ferraz-Bannitz, a postdoctoral researcher at the Harvard Medical School’s Joslin Diabetes Center in the United States, said the study showed that restricting protein intake to 0.8 g per kg of body weight was sufficient to achieve results that were nearly identical to those of calorie restriction without actually cutting calories.

A higher risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, hypertension, excessive blood sugar, and extra belly fat is associated with metabolic syndrome illness. Additionally, it makes abnormal cholesterol levels more likely.

In the trial, a control diet was administered to 21 participants who had metabolic syndrome for a total of 27 days. These patients were maintained in the hospital throughout the trial, and their health-related behaviours were observed.

The participants were split up into groups of two for the research. The first group had what the authors refer to as a conventional Western diet, which was made up of 50% carbs, 20% protein, and 30% fat. They consumed 25% fewer calories overall. Only 10% of the protein was provided to the other group. Both groups received an adequate amount of calories as well as 4 grammes of salt daily.

The findings demonstrated that both groups were successful in losing weight as a consequence of a decline in body fat and an improvement in metabolic syndrome symptoms. Additionally, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels were all favourably managed.

According to Maria Christina, a co-author of the study, both groups of participants had decreased waist fat after 27 days, but there had been no differences in body mass. This suggests that by simply regulating the food, metabolic syndrome may be readily prevented. The journal Nutrients has published a paper summarising the findings.