‘To more years of love, happiness and peace’: Watch Vignesh Shivan’s Birthday bash video, pics with family

New Delhi: South Indian filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, on Thursday shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations with his wife Nayanthara and his family.

In a video shared on Instagram, Vignesh and Nayanthara could be seen celebrating the filmmaker’s birthday along with their friends and family members on a yacht. ‘It’s my 8th birthday wit you my thangamey #nayanthara You have made every birthday extra special than the previous one! But ….This one was too emotional! Thank u for being the lover u r ! U know what makes me the happiest and u gave me exactly that! :) to more years of love, happiness and peace! Thank you Love you and the way you love me, more and more !!’, Vignesh captioned the post. Apart from that, he also dropped some cute romantic pictures with the actor.

He also shared cute pics with the family, in which he can be seen hugging his mom, which was posted along with the caption. ‘It’s always been a dream to take my mother to foreign countries and see the way her face changes when she sees tall buildings new people and newer things :) the happiness I look for in her face .. makes sense , gives me satisfaction, completion and sense of accomplishment , gives me meaning for all the hard work that I do ! And goes on top of all the good things life has offered to me! As u keep manifesting for good and great things … these few days….

The moments around my birthday this year … the days with my family visiting dubai and all the excitement and happiness that I was cherishing with them will always stay warm in my heart ;) hanking God and the universe for ticking most of my bucket list wishes by now :)’.

Soon after the filmmaker shared these adorable pictures and video, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons. Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 37-year-old Kollywood actor was last seen in ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ on the big screen, which gathered a decent response from the netizens, and in ‘O2’, a survival drama film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. She will be next seen in ‘GodFather’ alongside south actor Mohan Lal. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022 and also in director Atlee’s next action thriller film ‘Jawaan’ along with Shah Rukh Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.