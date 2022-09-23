World Cup captains will don armbands against discrimination.

The Football Association said on Wednesday that England’s Harry Kane and other European team captains would wear ‘One Love’ armbands throughout the World Cup in Qatar to combat discrimination. Since homosexuality is prohibited in the Gulf state, organisers have had to fight to convince rights organisations that same-sex couples will not be subject to punishment when the event begins on November 20. Ten European countries have joined forces to support the season-long OneLove campaign to promote inclusion, which is symbolised by an armband with a multicoloured heart.

These countries include England, France, and Germany. The armbands will be worn in Qatar by Kane and the captains of the other seven World Cup-eligible countries from the group. ‘I am honoured to endorse the crucial OneLove campaign alongside my other national team captains ‘Kane, who will don the armband against Italy on Friday in the Nations League, stated.

‘While we may be pitted against one another on the field as captains, we are united in our opposition to all types of prejudice.’ At a time when social divide is widespread, this is even more important. When the world is watching, wearing the armband together will send a clear message on behalf of our teams.’ He added.

The OneLove initiative, which was launched in the Netherlands prior to Euro 2020, was described by Mark Bullingham, chief executive of England’s Sport Association, as a ‘visible display of support for inclusiveness in football’. He added that the FA was still fighting for the idea of compensating migrant workers and their families for fatalities and injuries sustained while working on building projects. Qatar has received criticism for the treatment of migrant workers on numerous occasions, but shows no progress.