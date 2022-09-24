Authority announces new speed limit for key Abu Dhabi road

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police announced that a new speed limit will be enforced on a key road in the emirate. The new speed limit will come into force from Monday, September 26.

Sheikh Zayed Road in Abu Dhabi will see a speed limit of 100 km/hour. The speed limit applies on the road to Qasr Al Bahr Intersection in both directions. Abu Dhabi police urged all drivers to abide by the new rules in order to maintain safety on the road.