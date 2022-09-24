BTS releases a stunning new version of Yet to Come, and the diversity in the video will make you beam.

Are we alright, ARMY? The ARMY was shaken when BTS released their song Yet to Come as they thought back on all the special times they had spent with their cherished sons. Fans frequently return to the song because to its catchy beats and visually appealing music video, even if solely for the emotional impact.

The group has since re-released Yet to Come in partnership with Hyundai and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, this time taking it a step further and integrating football fans and diversity in the mix. You needn’t ask us to tell you how much of an internet craze the boys have subsequently sparked.

Apart from the fresh sounds, the diversity that the group has decided to highlight this time has ARMY absolutely giddy. Although it was hinted at in some of their earlier music videos, such as Permission to Dance, this one is unquestionably winning over hearts.

In support of their action, one ARMY stated, ‘This situation makes me think of Namjoon’s phrase,’ Speak for yourself regardless of who you are, where you are from, the colour of your skin, or your gender identity.’ Diversity is lovely, and Bangtan is incredible.’