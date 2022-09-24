CBI conducts searches in 20 states for evidence of ‘child sexual abuse’!

In a nationwide campaign against the dissemination and sharing of Child Sexual Abuse Material, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 56 locations on September 24, 2022, in 19 States and one Union Territory (CSAM). The ‘MeghaChakra’ operation is being conducted in response to inputs from Interpol’s Singapore special unit based on data from the New Zealand authorities.

The following states are among those where searches are being conducted: Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Telengana, and Tamil Nadu. As part of a related operation code-named ‘Operation Carbon’ that was started by the CIA in November of last year, suspects were raided in 13 States and one Union Territory. The CBI then lodged roughly 20 cases involving over 80 individuals. At 76 different places around the nation, the prior operation was carried out.

The people listed in the First Information Reports (FIRs) were charged with violating the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act for allegedly being a part of the syndicates that uploaded, disseminated, sold, and viewed CSAM through various social media platforms and groups. The CBI thereafter decided, in light of its findings, to issue requests to numerous nations in order to collect data on persons participating in the scam under the MLATs. It called for more than a hundred references.

Other suspects included those from Pakistan (36), Canada (35), the United States (35), Bangladesh (31), Sri Lanka (30), Nigeria (28), Azerbaijan (27), Yemen (24), Malaysia (22), Saudi Arabia (19), Indonesia (19), Egypt (21), the United Arab Emirates (19), the United Kingdom (17), South Africa (15), Nepal (15), Algeria (17), Iraq (14), Afghanistan (12), Kenya (12), and Oman. The accused Indian nationals were not among the suspects (12). The investigation resulted in the identification of more than 50 groups with over 5,000 offenders, including citizens from over 100 nations, including Turkey, Poland, Sudan, South Korea, Uganda, Kuwait, Italy, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Romania.