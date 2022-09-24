China: Man who assaulted women at a restaurant is given a 24-year sentence

On Friday, a man who was the primary offender in an assault on many women in a Chinese BBQ restaurant was given a 24-year prison term (September 23).

The women were assaulted by Chen Jizhi in the early morning hours of June 10 in Tangshan city, east of the capital Beijing, after they rejected his ‘harassment,’ according to a statement from the court.

A CCTV camera filmed the horrible incident. Men were aggressively assaulting the woman in the video. A national discussion about gender-based violence was sparked by the tragedy.

A man can be seen in the footage walking up to a table at a BBQ joint. He was spotted touching a woman outwardly. He was observed punching her when she pushed him away.

The woman and her apparent pals who were dining with her are then viciously attacked by a group of males moments later. During the altercation, two women had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The court stated that Chen had been the leader of a gang that ‘threatened the public’ and had engaged in criminal activity since 2012, including opening gambling dens.

The offences Chen was found guilty of included disorderly conduct, deliberate harm, robbery, and ‘gathering a throng to fight.’ Along with the 24-year prison term and 320,000 yuan fine, 27 of his accomplices received penalties ranging from six months to 11 years.