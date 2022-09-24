Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal edged lower in the commodity market. In Kerala, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 36,800, down by Rs 400 per 8 gram. Yesterday, price of the precious metal surged Rs 400 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold price witnessed a sharp fall on Friday. Gold futures settled at Rs 49,399 per 10 gm. In the session it touched its 6-month low of Rs49,250 per 10 gm.

In the international market, price of spot gold price finished at 2-year low of $1,643 per ounce.