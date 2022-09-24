Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s recommendations to Prime Minister Modi

M Venkaiah Naidu, a former vice president, stated on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should meet with party leaders more frequently to help clear up any ‘misunderstandings’ the opposition parties may have regarding his strategies.

Speaking at the publication of a book on the Prime Minister’s speeches, Mr. Naidu praised him for his accomplishments in a variety of fields, including technology, foreign policy, and healthcare, and claimed that the world was now recognising India’s development.

India has become a power to be reckoned with, and its voice is now recognised on a global scale. It is unusual for something to happen in such a short time. This is due to his acts, the direction he is providing to the populace, and the advancements India is making, said Mr. Naidu after the publication of the book ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks (May 2019-May 2020)’ .

Arif Mohammad Khan, the governor of Kerala, Anurag Thakur, the minister of information and broadcasting, and Apurva Chandra, the I&B secretary, were all in attendance.

Despite the Prime Minister’s successes, Mr. Naidu claimed that some groups still have some misgivings about his approach ‘because of some misunderstandings, possibly because of some political compulsions.’

‘These misunderstandings will also be resolved over time. The prime minister should regularly meet with increasing numbers of political figures from both sides,’ added the last vice president.

Political parties should also maintain an open mind and respect the will of the people, said Mr. Naidu.