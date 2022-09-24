‘Fruits’ are better for your mental health than ‘potato chips’; Study

You may not be aware, but our mental health is directly impacted by the food we consume. Fruit consumption is directly associated to greater psychological well-being, according to a recent psychology study that was published in the British Journal of Nutrition. This data supports the claim that eating fruits instead of harmful snacks like potato chips is beneficial for mental health. The study also discovered that persons with lower levels of sadness and anxiety symptoms were those who consumed fruits more regularly.

428 persons who answered questionnaires about their food during the previous year were the subjects of a study by researchers from Aston University in Birmingham, England. Additionally, they provided feedback on their level of activity, smoking status, alcohol use, and psychological well-being. The researchers revealed their findings after analysing the responses, noting that people who consumed fruits had lower signs of mental diseases including despair and anxiety. While this was going on, those who often munched on potato chips experienced memory problems, cognitive problems, and generally had worse mental health.

According to Nicola-Jayne Tuck, a PhD researcher and study co-author, ‘We’re simply sort of stating that there are readily modifiable habits that we might modify to potentially increase our mental well-being and minimise our chance of perhaps having low mood and getting depression’. The researchers also reported that eating fruits often in their raw state can enhance the absorption of nutrients with antioxidant qualities, enhancing their effect on psychological wellness. Tuck added that ‘nutrient-poor crisp (potato chip)’ eating is connected with lower cognition. ‘Eating fruit more frequently and avoiding the potato chips is one way that we could feel a little bit more optimistic day to day,’ Tuck said.