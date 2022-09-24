Indian citizens in Canada are forewarned of an uptick in hate crimes.

Due to ‘a dramatic spike in cases of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities’ in the North American nation, the Indian government has encouraged its citizens living in Canada to take precautions. The Indian foreign ministry urged Indians living in Canada to ‘be watchful’ in a statement released on Friday.

According to the advice, New Delhi has asked the Canadian authorities to investigate the offences and take the necessary action. It stated, ‘The offenders of these atrocities have not yet been brought to justice in Canada.’

The ministry failed to give any information regarding any claimed hate crimes or to support its assertion that there had been an increase in such instances in Canada.

Canada’s foreign affairs department and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denied to respond right enough to the media. In the warning, New Delhi advised its citizens studying or working in Canada to register with the Indian consulates in Toronto and Vancouver or the Indian mission in Ottawa.

According to Indian media reports on Friday, the caution came after news of a ‘referendum’ that was allegedly organised by a faction of Sikhs living in Canada and called for the establishment of a separate Khalistan republic in the Punjab province of northern India.