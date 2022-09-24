India’s rise, from one of poorest to having fifth-biggest economy, praised by S Jaishankar

S. Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, praised India’s economic growth over the previous 75 years. S. Jaishankar highlighted that colonialism had made India one of the world’s poorest countries, but that country now has the fifth-biggest economy globally.

India made up nearly a quarter of the world’s GDP in the 18th century. Colonialism made us one of the poorest countries by the middle of the 20th century, but in this, our 75th year of independence, India proudly stands before you as the fifth-biggest economy in the world, S Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar addressed India’s achievements, particularly the struggle against Covid-19, in his speech at a special ‘[email protected]’ Showcasing India-UN Partnership in Action event. ‘In recent days, digital technology has successfully advanced food safety net. Over $300 billion of benefits are distributed digitally, over 400 million people get food regularly and we’ve administered over 2 billionn vaccines,’ EAM Dr S Jasihankar said.

India’s faith in the UN and its charter was reaffirmed by the minister of external affairs, who said, ‘India stands committed to strengthen its partnership with United Nations to ensure a brighter future for the planet. We’ve full faith in the principles of UN its charter. The world in our view is one family today.’

According to EAM Jaishankar, India sees development to be a public good and open sourcing to be the most effective strategy. ‘India believes that the UN can be an even bigger force multiplier in advancing SDGs by pooling global knowledge,’ he said.