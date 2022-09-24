Infinix launches Zero 55 QLED, X3 50 Smart TVs in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Infinix launched 2 new smart TVs- Zero 55 QLED and X3 50 in the Indian markets. Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV is priced at Rs. 34,990 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart from September 22. Flipkart is offering a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Infinix X3 50 smart TV has been priced in India at Rs. 24,990. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart soon.

Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV specifications: Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV sports a 55-inch 4K (3,840×2,160 pixels) QLED display with a 178-degree viewing angle, 16:09 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 122 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, and up to 1.07 billion colours. It features a dual speaker setup with up to 24W maximum output and Dolby Audio support. The smart TV runs on Android R (Android 11) and is powered by an unspecified quad core SoC, paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage.

It supports multiple pre-installed video streaming applications, including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video. The Infinix Zero 55 QLED smart TV also features screen mirroring, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and dual-band Wi-Fi. It is equipped with three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Infinix X3 50 smart TV specifications: Infinix X3 50 smart TV runs on Android 11 and is powered by a unspecified quad-core SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. It sports a 50-inch 4K (3,840×2,160 pixels) LED display with a 178-degree viewing angle, 16:09 aspect ratio, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display also gets up to 1.07 billion colours, and a 122 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage.

It has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, AV input, and Bluetooth for connectivity. It features a dual speaker setup with Dolby Audio support and 24W output.