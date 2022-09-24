Mithun Chakraborty says, 21 Trinamool leaders still in touch with me

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty claimed once more that he is ‘in direct touch’ with 21 Trinamool Congress MLAs. Mithun Chakraborty said, ‘21 TMC MLAs are still in touch with me, I said this earlier and again I am saying, I stand by my point. Just wait for the time.’

The actor-turned-politician continued to say that he is aware that there are concerns about selecting Trinamool leaders within the party. ‘I know there are objections in the party, many have said we will not take rotten potatoes. I have said I am not that full and will not repeat the same mistake,’ he added.

Prior to Durga Puja, Mithun Chakraborty visited the city on Saturday to meet with the BJP leaders. He was asked about the rise in the number of willing TMC MLAs at a meeting with the media. ‘I won’t tell you the exact number, but can say the number is no less than 21’ Chakraborty remarked.

In addition, Mithun Chakraborty gave his views on Mamata Banerjee’s recent remarks regarding the ‘misuse’ of the CBI and ED. According to Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not accountable for the ‘misuse’ of government agencies.