Nokia launches 5710 XpressAudio with inbuilt truly wireless stereo earphones in India: Details

Mumbai: Nokia launched new feature phone named Nokia 5710 XpressAudio with inbuilt truly wireless stereo earphones in the Indian markets. The new handset is priced at Rs. 6,499 and is currently available for purchase at Rs. 4,999 on the company’s website. It will be sold in Black and White colours. It will go on sale in retail stores on September 19.

The dual SIM (Nano) handset is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC and runs on Nokia’s S30+ OS. It sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and is equipped with up to 48MB of RAM along with 128MB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card slot.

The phone features a 0.3-megapixel rear camera,2 speakers, buttons on either side, for power and volume. The feature phone supports Bluetooth v5 connectivity and a Micro USB port for charging.It packs a removable 1,450mAh battery.