OnePlus launches 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, OnePlus launched its 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition in the Indian markets. The Chinese company had launched two other editions of the smartphone in India earlier this year in April. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition has been priced at Rs. 38,999. It is currently listed on sale for Rs. 32,999 on Amazon. The handset comes with discount offers including 10 percent off up to Rs. 1,500 on using SBI credit card.

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition comes with features and specifications similar to that of the OnePlus 10R 5G. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone features HyperBoost Gaming Engine and a General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer. These features are said to offer an improved gaming performance. It comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.