Operation Meghchakra, the CBI’s largest crackdown against child pornography

New Delhi: In connection with the internet distribution of child sexual abuse material, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted raids at 56 locations spanning 19 states and a Union Territory, according to officials.

According to officials, today’s search operation, ‘Operation Meghchakra,’ is the largest crackdown the central investigation agency has conducted to date on the dissemination of child pornographic videos and images. They added that the raids are intended to identify and punish the people and gangs responsible for disseminating such material through social media platforms and extorting children.

The CBI began the search after receiving suggestions from the Interpol branch in Singapore, they continued.

Officials said the operation is a follow-up of raids conducted by the CBI last year as part of a similar operation – ‘Operation Carbon’ – that targeted the peddlers who were involved in circulating child pornographic material using cloud storage facilities.

The centre was requested by the Supreme Court last week to give a thorough report on the system in place to keep track of child pornography cases.

The top court had also asked the internet service providers for an update on the case.

Since 2015, when an NGO wrote to former Chief Justice H. L. Dattu about the distribution of two rape films, the Supreme Court has been looking into the issue of child pornography.

The government and internet behemoths like Google, Microsoft, and Facebook concurred in 2018 during a hearing that recordings of rape and child pornography needed to be ‘stamped out.’