Pakistani human rights issues should be addressed by EU laws; Report

In response to pressing human rights concerns including enforced disappearances and blasphemy prosecutions, the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), who just returned from a three-day trip to Pakistan, have urged for legal improvements and prompt reforms.

Members of the Subcommittee on Human Rights of the European Parliament (DROI) visited Pakistan from September 19 to 21. ‘The final round of EU monitoring of Pakistan’s preferential trade access to the EU market under the GSP+ scheme for 2014–2033 and its preparations for an application to the following GSP system to be determined in 2024 served as the backdrop for other meetings where MEPs focused on the human rights situation’, according to a statement from the European Commission.

According to the commission, the EU is Pakistan’s top export market, and as a significant ‘GSP+’ nation, it has agreed to ratify and abide by 27 international treaties on human rights, labour rights, sustainable development, and good governance. ‘ MEPs discussed a wide variety of human rights problems in their discussions with the Speaker and members of Pakistan’s National Assembly, as well as with the Chairman and members of the Senate,’ according to the statement.

Meetings were also conducted with the chairperson of the National Commission on Human Rights, the minister of law and justice, and the minister of human rights. The group spoke with representatives of civil society organisations, female human rights advocates, and the media. They discussed topics such as the criminal justice system, the death penalty, torture, economic and social rights, domestic violence prevention, freedom of religion and belief, and both online and offline free speech.

‘MEPs emphasised the need for Pakistan to make necessary legislation and reform changes in the area of human rights and to put such changes into practise. They demanded focused and organised action, including the prompt adoption of laws prohibiting torture and enforced disappearances, steps to lessen the number of crimes punishable by the death penalty, and the implementation of the new processes for mercy petitions’, according to the European Commission.

‘Laws safeguarding journalists, removing barriers to media and civil society organisations’ activities, and the rights to collective bargaining and unionisation should be enacted,’ it continued. The team also discussed the necessity to put safeguards in place to avoid blasphemy laws from being used improperly.

The members and senators from Pakistan agreed to write an united letter to Pakistan’s Supreme Court justices asking them to expedite the handling of blasphemy cases, especially at lower levels of the court. Additionally, MEPs urged swift action to stop child labour, domestic abuse, and child marriage. The MEPs were informed on Pakistan’s emergency response, humanitarian efforts, and susceptibility to climatic disasters during their visit. They emphasised the need for the international community to step up efforts to lower carbon emissions globally and aid the nations most affected by climate change.