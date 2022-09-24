Syrian officials report that at least 77 people died in migrant boat sinking

Despite worries that the actual death toll may have been far higher, the Syrian health minister stated on Friday that at least 77 people had perished in the sinking of a migrant boat off the Syrian coast earlier this week.

Because more Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians are attempting to flee crisis-torn Lebanon by sea in search of better lives in Europe, this event was the bloodiest one so far.

Tens of thousands of individuals have lost their jobs as a result of the Lebanese pound’s more than 90% decline in value, and many families who were once middle class are now living in abject poverty since they have no money to make any purchases.

According to Syrian authorities, relatives of the victims have started crossing the border from Lebanon into Syria to help with the recovery of the bodies and identification of their loved ones.

Mohammed Hassan Ghabbash, the health minister for Syria, claims that 20 people have been saved and are receiving medical care at the al-Basel hospital in Tartus, a coastal city.

Medical authorities have been on high alert since Thursday afternoon in order to assist with the search activities, the speaker said.