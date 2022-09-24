Tecno launches new 5G smartphone ‘Pova Neo’ in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese mobile phone manufacturer, Tecno launched new 5G smartphone named ‘Pova Neo 5G’ in India. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration of the handset is priced at Rs. 15,499. It is currently available for pre-booking at retail stores and will go on sale in the country from September 26 in Sapphire Black and Sprint Blue colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Pova Neo 5G features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 GPU and runs on Android 12-based Hi OS 8.6.

Also Read: Sundar Pichai, the billionaire CEO of Google, counsels staffers to ‘don’t connect fun with money.’

The device features a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup with quad flash and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. It packs a 6,000mAh Li-ion battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0.