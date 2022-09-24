Traffic restrictions tomorrow due to T-20 cricket match; Get the details here…

Sunday’s third Twenty20 cricket match between India and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, will result in traffic restrictions from 4 p.m. till midnight. From the sides of Nagole, Chengicherla X Road, NFC Bridge, Habsiguda, and Amberpet, heavy trucks will not be allowed.

Mahesh M. Bhagwat, the police commissioner of Rachakonda, spoke to reporters at the stadium on Friday to review the security and traffic plans for Sunday. According to a traffic plan created by the police, drivers of two- and four-wheeled vehicles on Habsiguda to Uppal Road should leave their cars parked on the left side of NGRI Gate Nos. I to III until they reach the Stadium Metro parking.

Users of two-wheelers and four-wheelers travelling from Uppal to Habsiguda road should park within the Genpact service road towards The Hindu office lane and park on the left from Genpact to the NGRI Metro Station. Users of four-wheelers travelling from Uppal to Ramanthapur and from Ramanthapur to Uppal should park their vehicles at the Cinepolis basement, inside the Modern Bakery, Shakthi detergent open space, DSL open land (opposite NSL/Arena), and Avea Meria International School (Church).

Riders on two wheels travelling from Uppal to Ramanthapur and from Ramanthapur to Uppal may park their vehicles in in the neighbouring lanes of Modern Bakery, Amma Bhagwan Seva Lane, Eenadu Office Lane, KV School to DSL (on each side), and LG godown to NSL building (each side).

‘Pass holders’

VIP pass holders should head toward Habsiguda – NGRI – Ek Minar if they are arriving from the Tarnaka side. To access the stadium, turn right at Gate No. 1 and park their cars in Lots A and C. (inside the stadium). VIP pass holders entering the stadium via the Amberpet Side should head toward Doordharshan – Ramanthapur – Street No. 8, turn left at Gate No. 1, and park their cars in the A and C parking spaces (inside the stadium).

VIP pass holders should travel to Uppal X Road, Survey of India, Ek Minar, a left turn, Gate No. 1, enter the stadium, and park their automobiles in the A and C Parking spaces if they are arriving from the Nagole or Warangal highway sides (inside the stadium). Vehicle permit holders in parking lots A and C are advised to choose Habsiguda – Uppal road only.