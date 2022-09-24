Uttarakhand Police found body of woman who went missing at resort of BJP leader’s son

Police have found the body of a 19-year-old receptionist who went missing while working on the premises of a private resort owned by Pulkit Arya, the son of a senior BJP member. On Friday, Pulkit Arya and two other people were arrested in connection with the murder.

According to the police, the accused confessed to pushing her into a water channel close to the resort during a personal dispute, when she died. Officers found the woman’s body early on Saturday morning next to Chilla Power House, according to sources.

Out of anger over the 19-year-old’s death the state administration recruited the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to look for the body. In order to aid in the search for the body, the police had also asked that the state government let them open the Pashulok Barrage on the Ganges River.