With only 13% completed, the study finds 1.3 lakh possible cases of breast cancer in Kerala.

More than 1.5 lakh suspected cancer patients have been found in the state so far thanks to the health department’s door-to-door investigation. Of them, over 1.3 lakh have received breast cancer referrals, over 21,000 have received cervical cancer referrals, and just under 8,000 have received referrals for oral cancer screening.

Given that the study only included slightly more than 13% of the 1.6 crore adults over 30 who were the target population, the numbers assume significance. The initial survey is employed as a guide to identify persons at risk for lifestyle disorders like diabetes and heart disease as well as cancer. It is possible that fewer persons have the diseases as confirmed.

However, medical professionals describe it as a significant discovery that lessens the burden of disease. The state is well renowned for having a huge population of sick patients. Its effects were felt during Covid when numerous patients required prolonged hospital stays and some of them passed away.

On December 7 of last year, the health department began the survey to gauge the prevalence of non-communicable diseases and implement early control measures. ‘Due to delayed testing, a sizable section of the population is unaware of their risk for diabetes, hypertension, or early-stage cancer.’ The survey aids in the early identification of such individuals, according to Dr. Bipin K. Gopal, state coordinator for the District Cancer Control Program and nodal officer for non-communicable diseases.

The three cancers that were the subject of the survey were mouth, cervix, and breast. If a respondent checks yes to symptoms like a breast lump and sex bleeding, the surveyor flags them for further investigation. The topic of oral cancer relates to the existence of white spots in the mouth. Sending a patient for a cancer screening, however, does not imply that the illness has been identified. ‘We cannot afford to overlook even one case of cancer, so if the person is discovered to have any of the symptoms specified, they are sent for screening. These tumours can be effectively treated if found,’ according to Dr. Gopal.

Only people with a community-based assessment checklist score of four or higher are taken into consideration for screening in the case of other lifestyle diseases. An Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), a community health professional, conducts the survey in a particular area. The closest public health facility conducts the screening.

The doctors then send a few patients to different facilities to get confirmation tests done on them. By October, the department hopes to announce the results of the final confirmation. The poll will be conducted annually by the agency to monitor the health of those over 30. A cancer registry is being created as part of the E-Health project with the goal of improving outcomes by 2030. ‘The poll will assist the state in developing more effective health policies. The survey’s findings can be used to the distribution and purchase of medications. Community-level therapies can be used if the prevalence of NCD is high in a particular location,’ said Dr. B Krishnakumar, professor of cardiology at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.