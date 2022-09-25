Ankita Bhandari murder: AAP to protest BJP, calling for resignation of Uttarakhand CM

The women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has planned to organise a protest at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Sunday to seek the resignation of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in light of the 19-year-old girl’s murder by a BJP leader’s son sparking outrage across Uttarakhand.

The women’s wing leaders criticised the BJP for Ankita Bhandari’s horrible murder at a resort by Vinod Arya’s son and criticised its governments at the centre and across the nation for being stacked with legislators with serious criminal histories.

Sarita Singh, a leader of the AAP Mahila Morcha, claimed that the BJP’s hypocrisy had surfaced. They shout ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao,’ but in actuality, we must protect our daughters from BJP officials. ‘Uttarakhand’s daughter Ankita Bhandari was brutally murdered and Pulkit Arya, who is the son of senior BJP leader Vinod Arya is responsible for the murder,’ she said.

According to AAP, nationwide reports of violence and abuse against women have been steadily increasing. ‘In this country, Amit Shah serves as Home Minister and the BJP controls the government. They are responsible for the country’s security and the safety of its citizens, but the alarming rise in violence against women clearly indicates they are failing in this duty,’ said Singh.