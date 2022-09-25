Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

Mumbai: Price of gold remained firm in the commodity market. In Kerala, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 36,800 per 8 gram. Yesterday, price of yellow metal slided down sharply by Rs 400 per 8 gram.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the country, the price of Gold fell for second consecutive day. Gold is trading at Rs. 49,360 per 10 gram. This is a drop of Rs. 595 since yesterday. The price of Gold also saw a drop in New Delhi, where price of Standard Gold fell by Rs. 400 from yesterday. 22-carat-gold costs Rs 47,290 per 10 gram and 24-carat-gold is priced at Rs. 49,650 per 10 gram.