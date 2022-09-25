Gold worth Rs. 65 lakh seized, smuggler arrested at Bangladesh-India border in Bengal

A smuggler carrying six gold biscuits was apprehended by border security force troops from the border station Hakimpur, 112 Battalion, on the South Bengal Frontier. The seized biscuits weigh 1.269 kg and are worth around Rs 65 lakh.

Six gold biscuits were found in a man’s pants pocket after the on-duty jawans stopped and searched the man riding a bike. The smuggler was arrested and taken to the border outpost for further questioning.

Abdur Rehman Moula, a 33-year-old resident of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas area, was identified as the smuggler who was apprehended. The smuggler confessed during questioning that he had been engaged in similar smuggling for a significant amount of time. He went on to say that he had bought the biscuits from Muzaffar Dafadar in the Swaroopada market and that he was bringing them to Musharraf Sardar in the Dattapara village.

However, foiling the crime, BSF apprehended him.