Gulf country to launch new visa rules for expats

Kuwait City: Kuwait is planning to launch new visa rules for expats coming to the country. The Gulf country will test expats for skills and knowledge before issuing visa. The new decision was taken to reform the demographic imbalance in the country. Dr. Mubarak Al-Azmi, the Director- General of the Public Authority for Manpower announced this.

Public Authority for Manpower in association with Kuwait Society of Engineers (KSE) will launch the new initiative. Authorities will test expats to make sure that the applicant has good skills and knowledge about the job he is hired for before a visa is issued. The tests by the KSE will be for new arrivals as a first stage and then will include those who want to renew their work permits inside the country. The tests will be a condition for the renewal and issuance/renewal of work permits, and in the event of failure, the person will be given a grace period to leave the country.