Honor launches new tablet: Details inside

Mumbai: Honor launched a new tablet named ‘Honor Pad X8’ in China. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Honor Pad X8 is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,700) and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,300). It will go on sale from September 22 in Dawn Blue and Mint colours.

The Honor Pad X8 sports a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 as well as 224PPI. The tablet is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 and runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 4.0. The device equips a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the rear and a 2-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include USB Type-C and Bluetooth v5.1 . It also houses stereo speakers and a battery capacity of 5,100mAh.