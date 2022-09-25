‘I have done nothing wrong,’ says Sreenath Bhasi on recent dispute

Actor Sreenath Bhasi denied claims that he harassed a female anchor in an interview on Friday.

‘I haven’t mistreated anyone. I simply reacted as anyone would when being insulted. I have not broken any laws,’ After the showing of his most recent film, Chattambi, Bhasi spoke hesitantly to reporters who had followed him.

When the event occurred, Bhasi was giving an interview to a well-known entertainment YouTube channel to promote the film.

Based on an email complaint of the YouTube channel received at Maradu station, the police opened an investigation. On Saturday, the actor will be questioned in order to learn more.

In a social media video footage of the interview, Bhasi can be seen noticeably irritated by some of the questions the anchor poses to him.

Bhasi was asked to rank his co-stars according to how ‘Chattambi’ they were in one of the anchor’s queries.

After Bhasi states it clearly, the anchor stops asking him further questions.

The actor can also be heard requesting to cease filming. After the camera was switched off, the YouTube channel claims that Bhasi angrily abused the crew. The crew said in a video uploaded to the channel that Bhasi uttered profanities that were particularly offensive to women. Two female anchors conducted the interview with Bhasi.

They further claim that despite the movie’s promotion team getting involved soon after the event, Bhasi didn’t apologise for his actions and continued to verbally insult the channel’s lead producer.

Bhasi has been asked to apologise for his actions, notably to the two female anchors, by the YouTube channel. At the very end of the channel’s video is a title card that reads, ‘Respect women’.

It appears that Bhasi misbehaved in yet another interview. Bhasi unnecessarily insults the host of a radio talk show for what he perceives as his ‘poor’ questions.

Despite the radio host’s best efforts to continue the show even hearing extremely profane language, the actor responds with harsher criticism.

In Chattambi, Sreenath Bhasi is making his acting debut as the main character. The movie was specifically dubbed to be a game-changer for the actor for this very reason. We’ll have to wait and see how this argument affects that.

On September 23, Abhilash S. Kumar’s Chattambi debuted in theatres.