‘I still rely on my father’s money’ Shwetha Bachchan

The daughter of stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, acknowledged that she is not ‘financially independent’ herself but would like for her kids to be independent. Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda, with whom she have a son named Agastya Nanda and a daughter named Navya Naveli Nanda.

Agastya is about to make his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming movie The Archies, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and the late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. Navya is an entrepreneur.

Shweta stated that she ‘makes no bones’ about the fact that she is not financially independent and that she is not a ‘very ambitious person’ in an interview with The Times of India. However, she said that she wouldn’t want the same for her kids, particularly Navya.

Her ‘sole requirement’ for both of her children, according to her, is that they never even consider having children if they ‘don’t have enough money in the bank’ to cover their rent. In particular, she said, ‘I want my daughter to have financial security, and I think it will give her incredible confidence if it’s something she’s done on her own rather than utilising her father’s money.’

Shweta made an appearance on the debut edition of What the Hell Navya, Navya’s podcast, together with her mother Jaya Bachchan. The three talked about what it’s like to live in the spotlight and shared their distinctive dynamic with the world in the episode, which was released on Saturday.