Indian Railways cancels 369 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to fully cancel 250 trains and partially cancel 119 trains. These trains scheduled to depart today were cancelled due to maintenance and operational works. The national transporter has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

Full list of cancelled trains:

01373 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 01885 , 03037 , 03038 , 03085 , 03086 , 03091 , 03092 , 03407 , 03408 , 03431 , 03432 , 03433 , 04019 , 04020 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04255 , 04256 , 04267 , 04268 , 04381 , 04382 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05117 , 05118 , 05334 , 05366 , 05379 , 05380 , 05404 , 05405 , 05406 , 05407 , 05408 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 06641 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 06980 , 07906 , 07907 , 08263 , 08277 , 08278 , 08317 , 08318 , 08429 , 08430 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11042 , 11121 , 11122 , 11265 , 11266 , 11271 , 11272 , 11651 , 11652 , 12120 , 12129 , 12130 , 12261 , 12809 , 12810 , 12859 , 12860 , 12869 , 12950 , 13287 , 13288 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 14123 , 14124 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 15035 , 15036 , 17006 , 18010 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 18113 , 18114 , 18190 , 18202 , 18203 , 18213 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18301 , 18302 , 19120 , 19207 , 19208 , 20471 , 20808 , 20809 , 20948 , 20949 , 20972 , 22152 , 22161 , 22162 , 22167 , 22844 , 22845 , 22905 , 22910 , 22959 , 22960 , 25035 , 25036 , 30411 , 30412 , 30416 , 30451 , 31311 , 31314 , 31317 , 31318 , 31411 , 31414 , 31415 , 31418 , 31420 , 31471 , 31614 , 31615 , 31616 , 31617 , 31629 , 31711 , 31712 , 31814 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36844 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37741 , 37746 , 37834 , 37836 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37844 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47220 , 52540 , 52541

How to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement