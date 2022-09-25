iQoo launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese brand, iQoo launched new 5G smartphone named ‘iQoo Z6 Lite 5G’ in the Indian markets. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 15,499. It will be available in Mystic Night and Stellar Green colours on Amazon and the official iQoo site.

The new smartphone is the first in the world to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G features a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 8.3 hours of uninterrupted gaming time. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G supports 18W fast charging.