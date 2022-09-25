Kerala: A drunken veterinarian kills his bedridden younger brother and claims he can’t look after him.

At their home in Vettoor, close to Varkala, a 47-year-old bedridden patient was fatally stabbed by his elder brother on Saturday. Sandeep is the deceased. He worked for Indian Railways.

Santhosh, a 52-year-old veterinarian who is accused, has been detained by the Varkala police. The assault happened at 1.15 am while Sandeep was sleeping in his room, according to the Varkala police. Sandeep had been confined to a bed for the last three years due to his epilepsy.

Santhosh, a divorcee, is being held without pay. According to the authorities, he killed his younger brother while inebriated since he couldn’t afford to care for Sandeep. Sandeep was single. Sandeep and their mother were being cared for by a male caregiver from Tamil Nadu at home at the time of the occurrence.

‘The suspect used a knife to stab Sandeep three times in the chest. In an adjoining room, the mother of the brothers and the male nurse were both sound asleep. He was stabbed by the accused because his sibling was unable to shout loudly. The male nurse, on the other hand, heard a noise and hurried over to take him to the Varkala government hospital. Saving his life, however, was impossible. The culprit was immediately taken by the police. During questioning, he admitted the murder and claimed that he did it because he was unable to care for his younger brother at the time’ said, S. Sanoj, police inspector, Varkala.

Sandeep’s body has been moved to the medical college hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem examination. The body will probably be given to relatives on Sunday after the autopsy, according to the police. Santhosh has been remanded to judicial detention for 14 days after being charged with murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.