Kerala Govt expresses concern over Centre’s policy on monthly hike of electricity tariff 

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government expressed its displeasure over the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 proposed by the union government, which apparently allows distribution companies to hike electricity tariff every month based on fuel-power purchase cost and transmission charges.

The move will give unhealthy advantage to companies while customers will be put in plight, maintained the Kerala government in response to union government’s consultation. It may be noted that if the new policy is approved, then the pricing of electricity will be volatile just like the price of petrol and diesel in country which apparently puts consumers in fix.

Currently, revision is done on quarterly basis. The extra charge to be levied will be decided by the respective regulatory commissions in the states.