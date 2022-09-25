Lava launches new budget smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Lava launched its Lava Blaze Pro in India. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Lava Blaze Pro is priced at Rs. 10,499. The handset will be available via the company’s official online store in Glass Blue, Glass Green Gold, Glass Green, and Glass Orange colours. The first sale date in India for the Lava Blaze Pro is yet to be declared by the company.

The dual-SIM (nano) smartphone runs on Android 12 and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. It sports a 6.5-inch 2.5D curved IPS display with HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is equipped with 50-megapixel triple rear AI camera setup with an LED flash. The rear camera setup features Beauty mode, HDR mode, Night mode, Panorama mode, and more. At the front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with screen flash.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, OTG, 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS support. It packs a 5,00mAh battery with USB Type-C port.