Magnus Carlsen defeats Arjun Erigaisi in the first match of Julius Baer Cup final.

In the opening game of the Julius Baer Generation Cup rapid online chess tournament against young Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, world number one Magnus Carlsen demonstrated his prowess by taking the first two games. The Norwegian ace holds the lead after the opening set of matches in the two-match finale, winning 2.5-0.5. In order to advance the final to the blitz tie-break, Indian must win the second four-game match.

In the opening game, Carlsen was in command and used white pieces to win in 40 moves. The Norwegian upped the ante in the second game and won in 29 moves. Erigiasi did admirably to contain the raging world No. 1 to a draw in the third game, but Carlsen still easily won the opening match.

Erigaisi was quoted as stating after the first game, sounding hopeful, ‘It’s just obvious that he’s the better player but perhaps things will go my way and I’ll attempt to play my best chess.’

To get in to the final, the Warangal-based Erigaisi defeated the Vietnamese player Liem Quang Le. He had done well to place second in the preliminary matches behind Carlsen, who was in incredible form and left the rest of the competition well behind with 34 points.

Later on Sunday, the second match of the USD 150,000 competition will take place. The competition includes 16 participants from three generations.