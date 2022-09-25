Meat-eating men should be banned from having sex; Organization makes bizarre demand!

Long-term opposition to a non-vegetarian diet has been voiced by several professionals, research, and organisations. Meat is terrible for the environment, they contend. A group is now pushing for the ‘banishment of having sex’ of meat-eating guys as part of their campaign. Men who consume a lot of meat, according to the animal rights group, are ‘toxic masculinity’ proponents and make a substantial contribution to the climate issue.

According to Peta’s German branch, males are mostly to accountable for the climate catastrophe since they consume more meat than women. It alludes to a 2017 research that found that men produce 41% more greenhouse emissions than women do as a result of their eating habits. The report was published in the academic journal PLOS One.

The group calls for a prohibition on carnivorous males reproducing and advises women to ‘go on sex strike to preserve the earth’. In the end, every kid that isn’t born saves 58.6 tonnes of CO2-equivalent annually, according to Daniel Cox, the team leader for campaigns at Peta Germany. The suggestion for a sex ban on carnivorous males has infuriated Germany, which is famed for its love of bratwurst and schnitzel. The idea is ‘absolute lunacy’, according to master butcher and German Christian Social Union MP Alois Rainer. The first page of the best-selling tabloid daily Bild also covered the piece, which they referred to as a ‘crazy proposition’.

Who doesn’t recognise them, the suburban fathers holding beer bottles and bbq tongs while sizzling 70-cent sausages on their €700 grill, Cox said, as reported by Daily Mail. He said, ‘Now there’s scientific proof that toxic masculinity also hurts the climate,’ adding that it is not just harmful to the animals because Germany’s ‘grill masters’ feel that eating meat is the only way to prove their ‘masculinity to themselves and their colleagues’.

The organisation is referencing comments made last month by French Green Party lawmaker Sandrine Rousseau, who described the outdoor barbecue as a ‘symbol of masculinity’. Along with the ban on procreation and sexual activity, Cox also suggests a severe meat tax of 41% for males. All fathers who continue to grill meat are advised to change their lifestyle if they care about the future of their kids and want them to live on a planet that is habitable.