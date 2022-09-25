Neeraj Bawana gang’s sharpshooter detained in Delhi

On Thursday, a team from the Crime Branch arrested a sharpshooter and member of the Neeraj Bawana gang, age 44, in Delhi’s Dwarka area. Praveen, a resident of Baghpat in the state of Uttar Pradesh, was named as the accused. In addition, the police seized a pistol and two live ammunition from his possession.

He was involved in more than 10 crimes, and in 2020, the court granted him parole in a robbery case. He violated his parole, though, and started committing crimes once more. He is an active participant in the Neeraj Bawana gang. The accused was seeking a chance to exact revenge on Ashok Pardhan and his group on the orders of Neeraj Bawana, who is jailed at Tihar Jail.

Two Ashok Pardhan gang members, Rohit aka Lamba and Gaurav aka Love Sharma aka Sandeep aka Masalewala, were recently detained by the Crime Branch.