Prophecy about Queen’s death proves true; Nostradamus book sells like ‘hotcakes’!

The 16th-century French seer and astrologer Nostradamus is well known for his prophecies. He is recognised for having precise predictions about the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attacks, and the conflicts in Europe. Now that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away, the name of the French astronomer is being mentioned in the UK once more since it is said that Nostradamus foretold the monarch’s death’s precise year in cryptic poetry.

Published in 1555, his work is titled ‘Les Propheties’. They are unquestionably challenging to decipher and don’t make reference to certain years. Nevertheless, several attempts have been made to analyse his writings in order to predict how events would develop in the future. A book titled ‘Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Future,’ written by renowned Nostradamus scholar Mario Reading, was released in 2005 as part of this endeavour and comprises the prophetic quatrains of the French seer that have been interpreted.

The book by Mario, who passed away in 2017, has reportedly become one of the UK’s bestsellers since it allegedly foresaw the monarch’s death, according to the Sunday Times newspaper. The copies have sold up to 8,000 copies since September 17. Only five copies were sold up to a week before the Queen’s passing. An interpretation of a quatrain in the book, according to sources, predicts that Queen Elizabeth II would pass away in the year 22 at a little over 96 years old.

Furthermore, there are claims that Nostradamus foresaw the Ukraine War and that he may have even hinted to a threat to France from the East. Mario’s book on interpretations not only foretold the Queen’s doom but also King Charles III’s future. According to Nostradamus quatrain 10/22, ‘The People will push the King of the Islands out because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who they afterwards thought unfit; A Man who never expected to be king will replace him’.

King Charles would abdicate, according to Mario, because he is ‘tired at the relentless attacks on both himself and second wife’ and because ‘a significant section of the British populace feels resentful of him following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales’. The book goes on to say that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex—a guy who never intended to be King—will succeed his brother William as the next Prince of Wales and become the next ruler.