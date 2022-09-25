Russia supports Brazil and India for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council

India and Brazil have received backing from Russia as ‘worthy candidates’ for permanent seats in the UN Security Council, referring to them as ‘important international actors.’ In the 77th UN General Assembly session, Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia, stated in front of the assembly on Saturday that he was in favour of India being a permanent member of the Security Council. Just an hour before the speech of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a speech to the General Assembly that the UN and Security Council must adapt to modern realities.

He claims that Moscow thinks the prospects of the Security Council becoming more democratic will only rise with the inclusion of more countries from Latin America, Asia, and Africa. As important global players and deserving contenders for permanent membership in the Council, Lavrov noted that Brazil and India in particular have raised the prominence unilaterally.

By emphasising its right to a seat at the top table of the UN as a permanent member, India has been at the forefront of efforts at the UN to argue for urgent, long-overdue Security Council reform. Currently, the UNSC is composed of five permanent members and ten non-permanent members that are chosen by the UN General Assembly for two-year terms.

The five permanent members—Russia, the UK, China, France, and the United States—have the authority to veto any significant action.